SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Graduating seniors in Summit County may not be allowed to have a graduation ceremony but the Summit County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure they are recognized. The office is working with the Town of Breckenridge to host a graduation parade next week.
The parade will include the Class of 2020 driving along Main Street with spectators parking along the route to help celebrate and cheer them on with congratuations.
Everyone must stay in their cars and follow social distancing guidelines.
The details of the parade are still being finalized and should be announced early next week.