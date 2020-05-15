WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– A coronavirus patient at St. Anthony’s North in Westminster was released on Friday after spending more than a month hooked up to a ventilator. That’s longer than any other coronavirus patient the staff at the Centura hospital has treated.
Jose Diaz was also the first patient at the hospital to receive convalescent plasma.
There were big cheers as Diaz, 42, left the hospital for a rehab facility where he will spend the rest of his recovery.
His family, friends and hospital staff were there for the big send off.
Diaz was hooked up to a ventilator for more than 30 days and the hospital said he nearly lost the battle.
“It is truly a miracle, Jose has been fighting from day one, there were a lot of times we thought he might not survive a shift,” said RN Tanya Bozic, “but we’re glad to see this day. This is what we always hoped for.”
Bozic said that days like these make all their hard work worthwhile.