DENVER (CBS4)– Coloradans gathered for a moment of silence on Friday night to honor the lives of those lost to coronavirus. Gov. Jared Polis asked everyone to join in the moment at 7 p.m.
He also called for state buildings and businesses to turn their lights red, including Denver’s City County Building.
Polis said while those who have passed away cannot be honored through traditional gatherings right now, this remembrance is a collective show of support.
“For those who have suffered loss, this is really Colorado coming together to support you in your time of grief. When we can’t come together physically, we’re coming together on our own with our very powerful moments of silence or prayer to remember the loss,” said Polis.
Polis said every death is someone with a story and a community.