AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Air National Guard has scheduled a second flyover over Colorado. It’s the latest in a “thank you” to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. will focus on the Western Slope and Southern Colorado.
The F-16 Fighting Falcons will take to the air at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15th. This flyover is part of the Air Force’s Operation American Resolve.
The time and locations are as follows:
11:03 a.m. – Platte Valley Medical Center, Brighton
11:11 a.m. – Middle Park Medical Center, Granby
11:14 a.m. – Kremmling Memorial Hospital, Kremmling
11:24 a.m. – Grand River Health, Rifle
11:31 a.m. – Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center Community Hospital, Fruita
11:37 a.m. – St. Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center Heliport, Grand Junction
11:42 a.m. – Delta County Memorial Hospital, Delta
11:45 a.m. – Montrose Memorial Hospital Heliport, Montrose
11:55 a.m. – Southwest Memorial Hospital, Cortez
12:00 p.m. – Animas Surgical Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Durango
12:06 p.m. – Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs
12:14 p.m. – SLV Health Regional Medical Center, Alamosa
12:24 p.m. – Mt. San Rafael Hospital, Trinidad
12:33 p.m. – Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Helipad, La Junta
12:48 p.m. – Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker
All windows may vary by 15 minutes or more.
“As much as we wanted to include all of the critical Coloradans who are leading the fight against COVID-19 during the first flyover, we had to prioritize based on where the highest number of cases were,” 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler said in a news release.
The initial flight on May 6th was unable to cover the entire state due to fuel limitations.
“We know there are many more cities and towns throughout the state where people are making significant sacrifices to battle the pandemic, so we’ve gotten approval to do one more flyover mission to salute as many more heroes as possible,” Col. Fesler said.