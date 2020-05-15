BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS) – Witnesses told police the drivers of a truck and a Jeep Grand Cherokee were speeding and driving aggressively on southbound Highway 85 near E-470 Friday morning. Investigators with the Brighton Police Department told CBS4 those behaviors likely contributed to the truck’s crash and the death of its driver.
A 36-year-old Northglenn man died at the scene. He was not wearing a selt belt.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Witnesses were not able to provide police with the Grand Cherokee’s license plate or a driver description.
Anyone with information on the circumstances prior to the accident is also asked to call police at (303) 2880-1535.
The crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. The right lane of southbound traffic was closed for almost three hours.
The Adams County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased driver when notifications to his family members have been completed.
“Witnesses were not able to provide police with a make and model of the Grand Cherokee” Ummm, how do they know it was a Grand Cherokee then? :)