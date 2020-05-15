MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators are looking for a person of interest in a suspicious death case in Manitou Springs. Police say 43-year-old Bobby Joe Berry should be considered armed and dangerous.
On Wednesday, police were asked to conduct a welfare check at a home on El Paso Boulevard and found a man dead inside.
Berry is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police don’t know what kind of car Berry might be driving, but they say license plates from the deceased man’s vehicle are missing. Those are Colorado license plates with the number 472-VGK.
Berry possibly has friends in the Dallas, Texas and Borger, Texas areas.
If you see Berry, police say do not approach him. Anyone with information concerning his current whereabouts is encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or contact Detective Brklich directly with any information at (719) 520-7229 or email him at NickolasBrklich@elpasoco.com.