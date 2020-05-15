FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– It was supposed to be another great year for the annual Beanstalk Music Festival in Eagle County, but then coronavirus hit Colorado. It left the event’s owners, Scott Hachey and Ryan Noel, scrambling to figure out how to put on the event and keep everyone safe.
“We’re basically trying to make that happen at all costs,” Scott Hachey told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
They settled on a venue in Fort Collins: The Holiday Twin Drive-In. People will stay in their cars, which will be positioned in every other space. The bands will be projected onto the movie screens, and patrons will hear them by tuning in on their car’s FM Radio. If concertgoers don’t follow the rules, they’ll be asked to leave.
“The bathrooms are marked so it’s 6-feet apart while you’re waiting and only three people in at a time. Same with concessions. You place your order over the phone, and you will get texts when your order is ready,” said Ryan Noel.
Concertgoers are excited to say the least. It only took 8 hours to sell out. A total of 340 car loads of people are expected to attend.
“I think it’ll be just a great release for people to go out and get a night out. Something to do to take their mind off it. My hope honestly is we help people blow off a little steam.”
The music festival will be held June 26 and 27.
LINK: Beanstalk Music Festival