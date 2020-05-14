Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver is postponing its in-person commencement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Next month will hold a Day of Recognition June 12 to honor the more than 3,000 graduate and undergraduate students who were supposed to graduate that weekend.
That socially-distanced celebration will give graduates a chance to get their picture taken on campus in their cap and gown.
The university said it made the decision after talking with the graduates and their families who said they did not want to have a virtual ceremony.
DU will will hold a commencement for the class of 2020 in 2021.