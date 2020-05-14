FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Don’t tell CSU’s new football coach there may not be a college football season this year. He has other ideas.
“In my mind, we’re playing on Sept. 5,” said new CSU head coach Steve Addazio.
In whatever shape, form or timeframe, Addazio feels there will be college football is 2020.
“Here’s my opinion. Whenever the experts decide it’s safe and when they say it’s all clear, we’re rolling because college football needs to be played,” Addazzio said.
Like most new coaches at a school, Addazio is chomping at the bit to get started in Fort Collins. While other coaches(notably CU head coach Karl Dorrell) have expressed a desire for an 8 week training and practice timeframe before games can be played, CSU’s new coach isn’t in agreement.
“I listen to some guys who say we need 8 weeks and I’m like what are we talking about,” Addazio said. “No there’s a blueprint for that already in small college football and there’s a blueprint for that in major division one college football. Right now people have a lot of opinions.”
It’s unclear whether Addazio’s statements where in response to Dorrell wanting 8 weeks to prepare but it certainly feels like first shot was fired between the two coaching who will open the 2020 season in the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Fort Collins temporary scheduled for Sept. 5.