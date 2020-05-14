FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) — A Greeley man who pulled over at the scene of an early morning rollover accident was greeted by two males and a female who pulled out a handgun, fired a shot, and kicked the man out of his own vehicle.

The good samaritan was uninjured, according to the press release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The three suspects are still at large. MCSO investigators are working to identify them.

The trio is thought to have been the source of gunfire in Sterling at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday. The Sterling Police Department stated that witnesses heard three shots fired and reported two males and a female fleeing the Sterling Motor Lodge in a tan Cadillac Escalade.

Morgan County emergency crews were dispatched at 3:24 a.m. to a rollover accident six miles west of Fort Morgan on Interstate 76. Those crews encountered a rolled tan Cadillac Escalade. It had no license plates.

A man in the area of the crash simultaneously called dispatchers and relayed his encounter. He told investigators he drove by the rollover scene and saw two males and a female standing outside the crashed Cadillac.

“He stopped to make sure everyone was okay,” MCSO explained in a press release. “The three people from the crash opened the doors to his car and got into his vehicle. … He was told to drive away from the scene.”

One of the males then displayed a handgun and told the man to get out, he told police. A shot was fired inside the car as he exited.

The silver 2006 GMC Envoy was driven away by the suspects, last seen westbound on I-76.

Investigators from both departments are asking anyone with knowledge of either incident to call Crime Stoppers at t 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).