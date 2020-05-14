Comments
The maker of the drug, Gilead, will supply about 607,000 vials of the experimental drug over the next six weeks to treat 78,000 hospitalized patients in the United States.
(CBS4) – Colorado has received enough an experimental anti-viral drug to treat about 100 COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent the state remdesivir as part of its investigation into its benefits in helping patients with severe coronavirus symptoms.
The state has sent the drug to eight hospital systems across the state based on how many patients those hospitals are treating.
