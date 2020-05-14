DENVER (CBS4) — Country star Kenny Chesney has postponed his Chillaxification 2020 tour, including the concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, at Empower Field at Mile High. Chesney said the performances will take place in 2021, but didn’t give specifics.
When we postponed our first wave of shows, no one imagined we’d be here today.
Still wondering, still uncertain. And I still will not take chances with people I care about.
Click below for more info pic.twitter.com/K6OIyWekK9
— Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) May 14, 2020
“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said.
The Denver show will be Chesney’s fifth time playing at the Broncos’ home stadium.
Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds are available at original point of purchase for 30 days after the new date announcement.