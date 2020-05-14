CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Kenny Chesney

DENVER (CBS4) — Country star Kenny Chesney has postponed his Chillaxification 2020 tour, including the concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, at Empower Field at Mile High. Chesney said the performances will take place in 2021, but didn’t give specifics.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said.

The Denver show will be Chesney’s fifth time playing at the Broncos’ home stadium.

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 15: Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds are available at original point of purchase for 30 days after the new date announcement.

Comments

Leave a Reply