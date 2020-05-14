DENVER (CBS4) – Greeley-based JBS USA and Pilgrim’s is spending more than $200 million to keep its employees and their communities safe.
“We recognize our responsibility as a food company during this crisis and we have continuously evolved our operations, based on the latest available guidance from experts, to improve our coronavirus preventive measures,” Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO said in a news release.
The company has spent more than $100 to enhance safeguards for the workforce and more than $50 million in thank-you bonuses. Now the company will invest more than $50 million in communities where employees live and work. The money will help with food donations, infrastructure and support COVID-19 response and relief efforts.
“We are also excited to reaffirm our long-standing commitment to the rural towns and cities we call home across America,” Nogueiral said.
It’s part of the company’s previously announced $120 million global social commitment.
JBS and Pilgrim’s has hired more than 1,000 employees for increased sanitation and education of preventive measures. They’ve also invested in technology like ultraviolet germicidal air sanitation and plasma air technology.
The companies employ more than 60,000 people in the United States in more than 60 facilities.
In Greeley, there are 316 confirmed cases in the packing plant and about half a dozen people have died. The corporate offices there have reported five cases and one death.