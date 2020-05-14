Becky Lynch Gives Up Title, Sami Zayn Stripped Of Title In WWE's Wild WeekTwo WWE title changes happened a day apart and without a match in a busy week that also saw the revival of the In Your House pay-per-view.

Denver Broncos Kicker Brandon McManus Donates 400 Meals To Front-Line Workers: 'They're The Heroes Right Now'Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus made an impact off the field this week when he donated 400 lunches to front-line health care workers in the UCHealth system.

MSU Denver Golf Coaches Go Viral With Dual Trick ShotTwo weeks ago, Stef Ferguson and Maggie Hartman joined in on the fun.

'Bet Monarch' App Lets Gamblers Bet On SportsThere's a new way for Coloradans to get their gambling fix -- with the first and only in-house managed sports book in our state.

Lacrosse Legend John Grant Jr. On The Move To Johns HopkinsLacrosse legend John Grant Jr. is on the move. Monday, Johns Hopkins University announced it was hiring Grant Jr. as its new offensive coordinator.

App Helping Young Aspiring Athletes Get Noticed During Coronavirus PandemicThe app Sports Thread has become a key part of the recruitment process for some student athletes who use the Colorado based platform to communicate with coaches and show their highlights.