



— Dozens of pilots organized a salute from the sky Thursday to say thank you to heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as well as raise money for www.helpcoloradonow.org , an organization helping communities hit hard by the pandemic. CBS4 talked to health care workers who said they are grateful for the show of support.

“These are pretty dark times and the bright lights that the community provides us are huge,” said Dr. Christy Chaudhuri, a physician at Lutheran Medical Center, who is caring for patients with coronavirus.

“Every day, waiting for the disasters to happen, watching them happen, hoping they get better, when they don’t, seeing them not have family at their side, those things are really devastating,” she said.

For these health care workers, the aircraft weren’t just carrying pilots and fuel, but also the precious cargo of hope and light.

“It’s really one of those without-words experiences,” said Dr. Chaudhuri

“To get a little break from being inside, come out here and get a little fresh air and see this, it’s awesome how they were able to come out here and do this for us and everyone in the metro area,” said Sawyer Rone, an emergency department tech at Lutheran Medical Center.

As he watched, the planes flew overhead and his mind was racing.

“I just thought of all the hospitals and all the healthcare workers, those on the front lines, everyone from the EVS, housekeepers and everything, we’re all in this together. And having them fly over is just awesome, to have people looking over us, it’s a good feeling,” he said.

“To be able to do that, say thank you and make a good statement to the community to pitch in and do more, it’s amazing,” said Dr. Chaudhuri, “Thank you.”