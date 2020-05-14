DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis is asking communities across Colorado to come together Friday evening to honor and remember the more than 1,000 Coloradans that we have lost during the coronavirus pandemic. In Denver, the city and county building and all the major sports venues will be lit up in red.
Residents and business owners across Colorado are encouraged to turn on red lights at 7 p.m., for one minute. Police and fire departments are also asked to turn their lights on at 7 p.m.
“Too many Coloradans have lost family members and friends to this deadly virus, and we honor and celebrate their lives especially because many victims couldn’t have proper in-person funerals, remembrances, and wakes,” Gov. Polis stated.
Coloradans are also encouraged to participate by wearing a protective face covering or masks for a minute of silence, at 7 p.m., to show you’re doing your part to save lives.
“We still have work to do to stop the spread of this virus and can defeat this virus by staying home as much as possible, wearing facial masks when in public, and washing our hands regularly. Together we can avoid burying and remembering more Coloradans far too early,” Polis stated.
Friday, May 15 is also Peace Officers Memorial Day, which the state will commemorate by lowering flags to half staff.