(CBS4) — A private ranch in Trinidad will become Colorado’s 42nd state park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced it has completed the purchase of Fisher’s Peak.
It will be Colorado’s second-largest state park.
“The 19,200-acre property connects grasslands to the east with foothills and mountains to the west, serving as an important corridor for wildlife movement. Providing habitat for large native species like elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, mountain lion and black bear, the property helps maintain important connections between these species’ populations in the mountains and those in the prairies,” the CPW website states.
CPW says the plan is to open the park to the public in phases. Get updates on the progress here.