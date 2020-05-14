Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department held a wreath laying ceremony to honor our fallen officers on Thursday.
Chief Paul Pazen recognized 72 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives in the line of duty. Chief Pazen said he vividly remembers where he was for each of the five names added to the wall during his career.
The ceremony was held at the fallen officer’s memorial in front of DPD headquarters on Cherokee Street. The plaza is usually filled with officers and family members for annual tribute, but the ceremony was limited to a small gathering because of the public health orders.