(CBS4)- Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus made an impact off the field this week when he donated 400 lunches to front-line health care workers in the UCHealth system. The donation, made through the Project McManus Foundation, was made in partnership with restaurants Potager and ChoLon Downtown.

“They’re the heroes right now. I know a lot of people look up to us professional athletes as kids and stuff like that, but these guys are on the frontline working saving lives and really helping out as many people as possible,” said McManus.

Thank you to the nurses, doctors, and hospital staff at @uchealth for being the heroes on the frontline during this unprecedented time. Thank you to @TroyGuard @cholondenver @denverpotag for partnering with @projectmcmanus to provide the meals!!! pic.twitter.com/mXxHMFT9lI — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) May 14, 2020

The 28-year-old McManus has been with the Broncos since being traded to Denver prior to the 2014 season. In his six seasons with the team, he has connected on 81.5% of his field goal attempts and 98.5% of his extra point attempts. Last season, he connected on 29 of his 34 attempts, good for 12th in the league in field goal percentage (85.3%). He tied for fifth in the league in field goals of 50+ yards made with four.

McManus and the rest of the Broncos are going through the virtual offseason which was extended by the league earlier this week through the end of May.