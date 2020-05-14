DENVER (CBS4)– As the state faces a huge budget shortfall amid the coronavirus pandemic, the topic of potential cuts came up at a recent meeting with Denver Public School leaders.
“I’m not going to lie, it was depressing,” said Veronica Figoli, President and CEO of the Denver Public School Foundation.
The foundation is basically the fundraising arm of the district and raises money to help support summer programs, classroom grants, and after school programs. Most recently they’ve been fundraising for the Food Security Fund, which has been providing adult means through the district’s grab and go sites during the Coronavirus pandemic. As of May 12, over 500,000 meals have been distributed.
“Our community needs so much and that’s a basic need, food is a basic need. So on top of that think about all the programs in the district we might need to cut,” Figoli told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Colorado is already towards the bottom when it comes to education funding and Figoli wonders what further cuts could mean. She wants lawmakers to know schools are so much more than the classroom, they’re the center of many communities.
“Places where our children come to eat, places where at times are actually the safe places for students more than their own homes. I’m biased but I think public education has to be a priority.”