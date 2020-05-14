Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who once taught at Union Colony Preparatory School in Greeley faces a sentence of 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female student. Christopher Adams-Wegner, 32, pleaded guilty this week to one count of sex assault on a child in a position of trust.
In the affidavit and court records, he admitted to having an intimate relationship with a student between March and September of 2019.
He will be sentenced in August and faces a maximum sentence of 12 years for his guilty plea.