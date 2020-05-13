Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver tested its tornado siren system on Wednesday morning ahead of severe weather season. The outdoor warning siren sounded at 11 a.m. and lasted three minutes.
If you heard the sirens, remember it was only a test. There was not a severe weather emergency or alert on Wednesday.
Additional Information From The City And County Of Denver
If you hear an outdoor warning siren in Denver this Wednesday at 11 a.m., it is a test. But as a reminder, if you hear outdoor warning sirens at any other time, seek shelter immediately and tune in to local media for further warnings or instructions. (Tornado shelter = a basement or interior room away from windows.)