COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Bears are definitely out and about and one in Colorado Springs couldn’t resist splashing around in a backyard pond.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the video of the guy enjoying his dip in the pond.
This is the fifth bear to take a dip in this #ColoradoSprings backyard pond in 10 days, according to the homeowner. Time to be extra #BearAware. Remember #GarbageKillsBears and a #FedBearIsADeadBear don't be the reason one dies! https://t.co/m3xAwVjdRN pic.twitter.com/xpOyFIvCC4
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 13, 2020
The homeowner says it’s the fifth time bears have used his pond in 10 days.
CPW says the video is a great reminder for people who live in bear areas to make sure their trash cans and other outdoor containers are bear proof.