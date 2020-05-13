CBSN DENVERGov. Polis to discuss meeting with President Trump at 4:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Bears are definitely out and about and one in Colorado Springs couldn’t resist splashing around in a backyard pond.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the video of the guy enjoying his dip in the pond.

The homeowner says it’s the fifth time bears have used his pond in 10 days.

CPW says the video is a great reminder for people who live in bear areas to make sure their trash cans and other outdoor containers are bear proof.

