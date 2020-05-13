Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– SpaceX isn’t in Colorado, but the company is in competition with other space companies in the state vying for the next big space mission.
SpaceX is launching a simulator of the International Space Station online.
The simulator puts you right in the cockpit of the new Crew Dragon spacecraft. Then it’s up to you to dock into ISS.