Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — You can now experience an exhibit at Denver International Airport online. The “My Colorado” exhibit is now virtual.
DENVER (CBS4) — You can now experience an exhibit at Denver International Airport online. The “My Colorado” exhibit is now virtual.
“Since many of us aren’t able to explore our beautiful state right now, we are bringing the beauty of Colorado to you through the My Colorado exhibit virtual tour,” airport officials stated.
The My Colorado exhibit features 35 images captured by Colorado-based artists.
“Last year, DEN searched far and wide across the state for photographers who could share their perspective of Colorado’s past, a captured moment that embodies the present, or their foresight into Colorado’s future,” officials stated.
My Colorado will be a two-part exhibit and run from Oct. 17, 2019 through June 2020, with an overall duration of approximately two years.
Enjoy the My Colorado virtual exhibit by clicking here.