



Like every restaurant owner in Colorado, Christine Street had to reimagine how she does business after COVID-19. She closed her dining room and switched to takeout.

“It was like a whole new business for us,” she said.

Her hope was that it was temporary, and she would be fully open in time for this summer’s Leadville Race Series trail runs and mountain biking races. It’s a major source of income for the whole town.

“I believe the number is $20 million alone that Lifetime brings in through the race series,” Street said.

Ever since the Climax Mine shut down in the 1980s, Leadville has transformed itself from a mining town to a destination for endurance athletes to come test their mettle.

“I think it’s safe to say that that race series saved us,” said Kayla Marcella, a County Commissioner for Lake County.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 put the brakes on that, too. On Tuesday, the Lake County Commission voted to deny special event permits for events through September 2020 that would be unable to successfully operate within a 250 person maximum.

That includes the Leadville Race Series which the community was depending on. It was a tough vote for Marcella.

“It’s part of our identity so not being able to have that is heartbreaking for our community.”

Street is worried about losing income, but has no doubt her town will make it through because the mining and race communities have taught them to be tough.

“Their motto is dig deep, grit, determination, and I think you can’t live here without having those qualities and without being a fighter,” said Street.

She encourages people to come see them even if the races are canceled.

“We will be open for business this summer,” Street said.

There is a nonprofit born out of the Leadville Race Series that aims to help the Leadville Community.