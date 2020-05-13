GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – National Forest rangers are investigating after four people base-jumped from the cliffs above Hanging Lake on Sunday. One person ended up in the hospital.

The trail to Hanging Lake is closed until June at the earliest. Those who wish to hike the popular trail in Glenwood Canyon need a permit to do so and must take a shuttle in and out to the parking area.

Hikers are never supposed to be off-trail in that area.

“We never want to see people breaking rules and engaging in high-risk behavior, but it’s especially worrisome given the current situation,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in a news release.

“We don’t want to pull emergency officials away from focusing on the pandemic.”

Forest officials reported a lot of public use in the forest over the weekend. All the ranger districts reported finding multiple unattended campfires.

“This isn’t rocket science. Follow the area fire restrictions. If you can have a campfire, enjoy it safely and make sure it is completely out before you leave,” Fitzwilliams said. “It’s only a matter of time before one of these abandoned campfires sparks a larger fire.”

Several chains on seasonal gates were cut, in other places people drove around the gates. Those seasonal closures keep wildlife undisturbed and roads undamaged.

Roads that were open but muddy had serious damage in several areas of the forest.

The Forest Service is reminding people to observe limitations and to pack out their trash.

“Public lands are a tremendous resource available to us during these stressful times. But people need to be responsible and use common sense. We are all in this together,” Fitzwilliams said.