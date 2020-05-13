Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A planned 12-story development in Five Points has been blocked by the Denver City Council. Council members said the plan didn’t call for enough affordable housing.
The development is planned for property off Denargo Street. The site was going to be used for 650 residents, of which 65 were going to be designated as affordable housing.
Council members say there needs to be more affordable housing units included in the plan.
The developer followed the guidelines laid out in Blueprint Denver, a set of rules the city published. This commie Denver Council stopped them using their land to make much needed housing. Certain council people are way too full of themselves and need to be voted out. The same ones want camping in parks and pit bulls brought back. Unbelieveable.