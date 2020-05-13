Comments
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The 81st annual Fair & Rodeo that was scheduled for July 22-25 in Eagle County has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we are deeply saddened to forego what surely would have been another spectacular fair and rodeo, to comply with our public health order we must hold off on a gathering of that size,” said County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry.
Although the public aspects are canceled, the CSU Extension 4H Youth Development program is developing plans for exhibitor-only competition and the Junior Livestock Sales Commission is anticipating an online auction. Those details have not been made public yet.