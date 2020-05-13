Comments
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eagle County says residents will only be allowed to camp and recreate in the area. Anyone who lives outside of the area is asked to stay away.
Eagle County campers who make reservations in advance can start using the campgrounds, officials announced on Wednesday.
This week, Gov. Jared Polis announced state parks across the state could resume camping.
On Tuesday, Rocky Mountain National Park officials announced they would reopen the park in phases. They remind Coloradans of the current safer-at-home order which prohibits residents from traveling more than 10 miles from their home to recreate.
