(CBS4) — Dinosaur National Monument on the Western Slope partially reopened Wednesday. You can hike and walk the park. All roads and trails will be open for access but all visitor centers, the Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall, all campgrounds, and river trips remain closed until further notice. Drinking water will not be available at this time and access to restrooms may be limited in some areas.
Following guidance from the CDC and state and local health departments, Dinosaur National Monument is beginning to increase recreational access. Roads and trails will open on Wed May 13. Campgrounds and visitor centers remain closed. https://t.co/F1M535dQaq pic.twitter.com/VqzGfWizBR
— Dinosaur Nat'l Mon't (@DinosaurNPS) May 11, 2020
“Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, we are increasing access and services in a phased approach across all units of the National Park System. Before visiting a park, please check the park website to determine its operating status,” the NPS website states.
“When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders including the practice of social distancing, avoid crowding, wearing masks, if appropriate, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities,” officials stated. “Also, please practice Leave No Trace principles, and avoid crowding and high-risk outdoor activities.”
Dinosaur National Monument is spread over 210,000 acres in Colorado and Utah.
Rocky Mountain National Park announced it will start reopening in about two weeks.
