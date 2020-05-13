



— Denver Parks and Recreation is accepting comments from the public Wednesday night about plans to manage the population of Canada geese. Officials estimate about 5,000 geese have made Denver their permanent home — and each one creates about a pound of waste per day. Last summer, more than 1,600 geese were rounded up in Denver parks, killed and given away as food.

The move was criticized by animal activists, who urged the city to use non-lethal options.

A citizen’s group, Canada Geese Protection Colorado says there’s still a lack of transparency of what has been done to avoid killing the geese.

“They have stated in writing that they have not made a decision whether or not they are going to cull the geese, however why would there then be the need to have a depredation permit and a contract with USDA? So that’s something that needs to be asked of them,” said Carole Woodall with Canada Geese Protection Colorado.

Officials say they’ve tried hazing the geese and oiling eggs to keep them from hatching, but those methods have not been very successful at keeping parks clean.

This year, the U.S. Wildlife Department has authorized the removal of 4,000 Canada geese in Colorado. That’s nearly double the amount approved last year.

The Denver Parks and Recreation advisory meeting is scheduled for Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required to join the online meeting. When filling out your registration form, make sure to indicate if you plan to give public comment at the meeting. The public comment period is at the beginning of the meeting. Public comments are timed at 3 minutes. Click here to register.