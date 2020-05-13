DENVER (CBS4) – Sheltering in place has brought out the creative side in golfers everywhere. Two weeks ago, Stef Ferguson and Maggie Hartman, both Colorado natives, joined in on the fun.

When Stef and Maggie aren’t coaching the MSU Denver women’s golf team or teaching lessons at CommonGround golf course, you can probably find them hard at work perfecting their next tandem trick shot.

“We had stay at home and were just bored,” said Ferguson. “For me I saw a trick shot online and thought I could do that.”

So Maggie and Stef came up with a unique trick shot that saw one chipping from the top of her car and the other chipping from the roof of her house. They simultaneously chipped their balls into the same bucket.

“Originally we were going to do two cars, but my car doesn’t really work for that,” Ferguson said. “So I hit off the roof. We laughed that that’s the one that’s got attention because we’ve done much better ones than that, but it works.”

They’re unusual trick shot caught the attention of ESPN, made the rounds on social media and even impressed some passersby.

“One guy walked up and said ‘how long is that hole you are playing,’” Ferguson said. “We said, ‘oh it’s about 10 feet, but it’s also 10 feet downhill.’ He was laughing and watched us hit a few then walked away.”

“I think we’re definitely thinking a lot more about our trick shots, “ said Hartman. “We have combined notes on our phones where we just add to them every night. So we have some that are ready and we have some we still want to do.”

In this case, practice, sometimes a lot of it, does indeed make perfect.