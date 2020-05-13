(CBS4)– A mysterious inflammatory disease is affecting some children with COVID-19. Pediatric hospitals in Colorado haven’t seen it, but New York is investigating about 100 possible cases of the new syndrome, which has killed at least three.

Hospitals in 11 states and DC have reported cases. Parents and doctors are concerned.

When 4-year-old Lincoln Zimmerman was hospitalized with COVID-19, his mother, Dr. Anna Zimmerman, admitted she was frightened.

“It was hard to watch. The coughing spasms are crazy,” she said, “You could tell he couldn’t catch his breath.”

The coronavirus is alarming enough, but now, some children with COVID 19 are also battling a strange inflammatory syndrome.

“It was like one minute he was fine and the next minute it’s like he woke up with this weird, strange fever,” said Sarah Garcia, a mother from Illinois.

She said her son Nolan’s fever almost reached 105 degrees.

“It wasn’t a cough. He was not having a hard time breathing,” explained Sarah.

The 6-year-old’s coronary arteries were enlarged, a sign often associated with Kawasaki disease, and he tested positive for COVID-19.

He had what’s called “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.” Possible symptoms are fever, rash and abdominal pain.

Pediatric hospitals in Colorado haven’t reported any cases, but doctors are studying the condition.

“Many of these children have tested positive for COVID 19, but not universally,” explained Dr. Michael Pettersen, cardiologist with MedNax and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

He said, while scary, a treatment used for Kawasaki is effective in treating this syndrome.

“There again have been a few deaths, but most of the children who have had this condition have recovered,” he said.

Kids with this syndrome get sick very quickly. Doctors say call your pediatrician if you notice warning signs.