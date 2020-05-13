DENVER (CBS4) – Another favorite Denver summer music festival is going virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic. Denver Arts & Venues is teaming up with Rocky Mountain Public Media to bring the Five Points Jazz Festival into your home on television, radio and online to replace the annual day-long event.

“For nearly 20 years, the Five Points Jazz Festival has celebrated the music, culture and roots of this historic neighborhood,” said Mayor Michael Hancock in a news release last month.

“The Five Points Jazz Festival is truly in the spirit of Denver’s Cultural vision – bringing accessible and inclusive art, culture and creativity to the people of Denver. Even though we won’t be able to celebrate together in person this year, through this virtual medium, we are able to gather as a music-loving community and connect with people who may not have typically been able to attend.”

The plan is for a two-hour broadcast on Rocky Mountain PBS on May 16 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. followed by a two hours on KUVO JAZZ from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. KUVO JAZZ will also play segments from past festivals all day on May 16.

The broadcast will also be available on the social media channels of all the partners.

“This is a city-wide event that has grown in popularity and attendance, and it’s like a coming out party for music lovers of all ages. The best way to keep the party going is for all of us to get together, bringing the festival into your home, connecting you to our Five Points neighbors and to people throughout the city.” Carlos Lando, General Manager of KUVO JAZZ said in the same news release.

“We are especially pleased that the entire state will be part of the Five Points Jazz Festival this year!”

Performers will include Hazel Miller, Dianne Reeves and Josh Blue along with many other jazz bands and poets.