DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport may be going into the mask business. More information is expected next week on whether DIA will sell masks, where, and for how much.

Everyone at the airport is now required under an order to wear a mask or face up to a $999 fine.

The signs couldn’t be clearer, faces must be covered. But some people could have a good reason or just don’t have a mask.

One passenger wearing a ski mask told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “I think it’s OK to wear at the airport. I mean it’s fine I’m not a big fan of wearing the mask in general. I’ll follow the rules if we need to follow the rules.”

He said he hoped that would help the country open up sooner.

While the vast majority of those at DIA on this day were in mask compliance, there were plenty who were not at that moment.

One man who went to a ticket counter without a mask then sat down in a waiting area was asked by Sallinger, “What do you think of the mask requirement?” He answered, “I don’t want to be on TV.”

Another passenger without a mask said he had one, “I do, I just took it off when I went outside. I’ve been wearing one all the way from Minnesota. We’re followers out there.”

There are ways to get a mask now. This Hudson News store in the terminal is selling the Chinese version of the N95 mask for $12.99, a cheaper option than the maximum $999 fine. A DIA spokesperson, Emily Williams, wrote in an email to CBS4 they are encouraging people to wear masks, while fines are a last resort.

There is a less expensive way to get a mask. Airlines like Southwest, United, and others are giving them away to their passengers. Those airlines now require everyone onboard to wear a mask.

A man headed to Houston with his young daughter wearing a mask said, “We’re all fashion designed now, it’s going to be part of our attire, I guess.”

Then there are the face shields being worn by employees at the Canvas Credit Union office. They may be effective, but could lead some to wonder if they just arrived from outer space.