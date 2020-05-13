SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – An artist in Snowmass Village is using her skills to help health care workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. Leah Aegerter works at the digital fabrication lab at the Anderson Ranch Art Center.
The center has since been closed because of the pandemic.
Aegerter found a new artistic outlet by making face shields with the fleet of 3D printers that would otherwise sit idle.
“Because we can’t have students on campus right now, can’t run our in-person workshops this summer, they wouldn’t be used. So I’m really glad to put them to use and use our facilities for good,” she said.
She’s made about 200 face shields and plans to make at least 200 more. The town of Snowmass Village gave her a $1,000 grant to buy more material.
The shields will be distributed to hospitals across Colorado.