DENVER(CBS)- Satellite imagery is showing lots of clouds pushing through the central Rockies on this Wednesday. Along with the clouds moving by, warmer temperatures are also moving across the region in west/southwest flow.
This wind pattern is being boosted by high pressure over Arizona and a cold front draped from Wyoming to Utah. Colorado is in the middle of this flow and warming up. Southwest flow will kick up a bit of wind across the state.
Especially, on the western slope and from Colorado Springs down into the southeastern corner of the state where the fire danger is ramping up for Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
The cold front will push thru our region overnight Wednesday into Thursday.This will cool temperatures and bring back the afternoon storm track thru Saturday. The best chance for showers and storms in the Denver metro area and Front Range may be Friday.
By Sunday, a warming trend will bubble up and Denver may actually get close to 90 by Monday! With a high forecast at this point of 88 degrees with sunshine. The average first 90° day in Denver is June 10th.
The record high for this coming Monday is 93 degrees.