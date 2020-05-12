



– In about two weeks, officials will start reopening Rocky Mountain National Park. They say it will be in phases starting May 27.

They say they are working with state and local public health departments, as well as the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Rocky Mountain National Park staff continue to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored,” officials stated in a news release on Tuesday.

They add park experiences will be much different.

The Moraine Park and Glacier Basin campgrounds were scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend. A portion of those will now open June 4 with only about half of the campsites to be available for reservation.

Visitors with reservations for those campgrounds have been contacted.

Aspenglen, Timber Creek and Longs Peak Campgrounds will remain closed.

Backcountry, or disperse, camping will be allowed by permit starting May 27 through the fall.

Shuttle buses will only run on the Bear Lake Road corridor. Plans to have shuttle buses from the Estes Park Visitor Center have not been determined.

Only 15 people will be allowed on each bus.

Other services, like park visitor centers, have not been announced.

