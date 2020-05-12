DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have arrested Michael Avery for investigation of attempted murder. He’s accused of punching or shoving a 62-year-old man before shooting him in the leg near Park Avenue West and Welton Street.
A Nest camera recorded the attack over the weekend.
Investigators say a recording from that camera shows him moving two other cameras, one at a home on Park Avenue West, the other in an apartment complex on Welton before taking a seat on a concrete wall.
The victim was walking when he saw the suspect and the two exchanged words. That’s when the investigators say the video shows the suspect, Avery, 39, getting in the victim’s face then either punching or pushing the victim so he falls into a metal pole and trashcan.
As the suspect walks away, investigators say he turned and fired a shot at the victim striking him in the leg.
Investigators were able to identify Avery as the suspect by checking the key fob used to get into the apartment building where the camera was moved.