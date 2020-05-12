BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding three people, including the boy’s mother and younger brother, was scheduled to be in court on Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing, but it was postponed until May 25. The court entered a not guilty plea for Jeremy Webster in January 2019, after his defense attorneys asked for another continuance.
Previously, attorneys have told the judge that they need more time to understand the 23-year-old’s mental health history.
Authorities have said the June 14, 2018 shooting outside a Westminster dentist office was prompted by road rage.
They say Webster followed Meghan Bigelow, 41, into the parking lot of a dentist office after a traffic incident and opened fire, killing her 13-year-old son, Vaughn Bigelow.
Meghan Bigelow and her 8-year-old son, Asa, were seriously injured but recovered. An adult man also was shot.
Webster is facing the following charges:
- Murder in the First Degree After Deliberation with Intent
- Murder in the First Degree Extreme Indifference
- Assault in the First Degree
- Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class One Felony