DENVER (CBS4)– Despite coronavirus putting a hold on in-home showings, it is getting more expensive to buy a home in the Denver metro area. And Colorado isn’t alone, nearly all metro areas in the U.S. are reporting higher prices than last year.

Colorado Springs saw prices increase by double digits. In the first quarter of 2020, the median for a single family home was just under $275,000, up from just under $255,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

The market still shows no sign of slowing during the coronavirus pandemic.

