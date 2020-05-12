DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is considered one of the best airports in the world and the best in North America.
That’s according to the annual “Skytrax World Airport Awards.”
Denver ranked fifth overall in the Best Airport: 60 to 70 million passenger category. DIA ranked 37 out of the top 100 airports in the world. The only American airports to rank higher are Houston George Bush and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky.
Customers vote for the Skytrax World Airport Awards. The survey is completed by more than 100 nationalities during a six-month period at more than 550 airports.
The survey asks about check in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security/immigration and departures.
“Passengers around the world have spoken and we are proud to be the top-rated U.S. airport in our category and honored to be among top-tier international airports despite being under construction” said DIA CEO Kim Day in a news release. “As we continue to face challenges with COVID-19, we remain committed to providing our passengers with a safe, healthy and enjoyable experience.”
DIA is the fifth-busiest airport in the United States.