DENVER (CBS4) — Bars and dining rooms in restaurants were left out of Colorado’s transition to safer-at-home last month. Gov. Jared Polis said the state will begin to examine when it could reopen these businesses around Memorial Day, but some bars owners aren’t hopeful their day will come soon.

“We don’t serve food, so we can’t be open. That means our employees aren’t being paid right now. We served our last beer on the 16th of March,” said Michael Bruntz, co-owner of Mozart’s in Denver. “We were hoping for a month, but it looks like it’s going to be 10-15 weeks before we reopen. Until they see the [reduction of COVID-19 cases] numbers they need.”

Bruntz says he’s fortunate to have a landlord who’s willing to work with him, and distributors offering to take back expired products, like beer. However, some bars and venues are struggling more than others during the COVID-19 pandemic. Live at Jack’s in Denver announced they’ll be permanently shutting down.

“We know it’s going to be challenging to reopen. We know people aren’t going to flock back in to the bar,” said Bruntz, “We need to open safely and we need to open slowly. It would be devastating to us if we opened up for two or three weeks and they close us down for six months.”

While Mozart’s owners wait for reopening guidance, they’re preparing. Bruntz ordered hand sanitizer, thermometers and plastic drinkwear a month ago, so they’d arrive in time for the reopening day. Ordering a drink at the bar could be a thing of the past, as he plans to remove barstools to observe social distancing.

“Our Friday and Saturday nights, we could have 50-60 people here. Karaoke nights, it’s a packed house. I live in this community and I want the community to understand what we’re going to do to open and open safely,” said Bruntz.

As much as Mozart’s employees need tips, and patrons want to visit, Bruntz says he would never defy orders and reopen any sooner than he’s able to.

“I would never want to put my customer in jeopardy. I would never want to put my employees in jeopardy, put my business in jeopardy, put my liquor license in jeopardy. I would not consider doing that at all,” said Bruntz.

Bruntz says many of his employees have other jobs, so they’ve still had some income coming in. However, thousands of full-time bartenders across the county need the service industry open to survive.