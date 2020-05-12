



Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer — remotely — for Xfinity Monday Live

DENVER (CBS4) – Like most Denver Broncos fans, offensive lineman Dalton Risner was a fan of what the Broncos did in the 2020 draft.

“I love it so much. I love what (John) Elway and (Vic) Fangio did,” Risner said.

“They went out and got weapons, and that shows a lot of confidence in Drew (Lock).”

More than the addition of weapons, Risner said the moves sent a strong message to the Broncos offense.

“I think it tells us that we need to do better as an offense,” he added. “They didn’t go heavy on the defensive side of the ball. They probably thought that the defense was pretty well set. So that tells us as an offense we fell short last year, we have to get better.”

Risner and the rest of the Broncos are currently going through virtual OTAs which consist of off-season meetings and delving into the new playbook.

“It’s definitely different,” said Risner of the changes due to the coronavirus outbreak. “We have a new offensive coordinator and learning the playbook is going to be huge for us this year.”

“We’re thankful that we can do virtual. It’s a little harder to see the film, but really we’re missing working out as a team and not having that camaraderie of working out at the facility.”

While he’s busy with OTAs, Risner is also finding time to give back through his RisnerUp Foundation. Risner recently took part in a radiothon which helped to raise more than $16,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts.

“It means so much to be a part of that,” said Risner. “I have to thank the Denver community and everyone that listened and donated. A lot of people really stepped up and helped out and we can’t wait to get the money all squared away and then give that right back to some awesome charities.”

To learn more about the RisnerUp Foundation you can visit their website: RisnerUp.com