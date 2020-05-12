ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – Public health officials are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Colorado Mushroom Farm. It was discovered on May 6. Since then Alamosa County Public Health has overseen the testing for employees and family members.
A total of 93 people have been tested, 19 tests have been positive, 65 were negative and nine are pending.
The health department says the management at the farm is working well with them, supporting informational meetings, testing and other follow up it has recommended.
“We are grateful for the staff and community partners who have stepped forward to help address language and outreach needs for those whose first language is not English. Bilingual communication and public information have been a priority throughout this response,” Della Vieira, Alamosa County Public Health Director said in a news release.
SLV Environmental Health Specialists have worked to make sure the mushroom facility is meeting safety standards.
The county health department says the outbreak is a reminder about minimizing contact through social distancing