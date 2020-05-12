Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Campgrounds reopened at most state parks and state wildlife areas in Colorado on Tuesday, with restrictions.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it will be a phased reopening plan with campgrounds starting at 50% capacity.
Wildlife officials recommend planning ahead, as if you are going to the moon.
- All campers must make a reservation.
- Travelers are urged to top off their gas tank to avoid stopping both to and from your camping destination.
- Plan your meals ahead of time, use a cooler and shop at your local grocery store.
- If camping in a dispersed area, bring your own portable toilet or other equipment to dispose of human waste properly.
- Pack out all trash.