Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Families waited in line for hours to get a box of food from the Salvation Army on Tuesday morning. Volunteers distributed 3,000 boxes to families in need.
It was the largest distribution of groceries in the state. There was a long drive-thru line at the Aurora Town Center to pick up the meals.
“For those people working 3 or 4 jobs to make ends meet, they were the hardest hit, the quickest and will probably be the last to come out of this. This is an opportunity to tell them that we love them and as a community we can get through this,” said Salvation Army Maj. Mike Dickenson.
Safeway, along with the City of Aurora and the Church of Latter Day Saints, contributed to the boxes. They included — and two gallons of milk.