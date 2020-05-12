CBSN DenverWatch Now
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said the city will not make it a requirement for people to wear masks in public, at the recommendation of Tri-County Health officials.

Coffman tweeted a statement on Monday saying he’s prepared to propose a 30-day mask mandate in grocery stores to help protect vulnerable seniors.

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.

(credit:
Drazen Zigic/iStock/Getty Images)

However, the executive director for the Tri-County Health Department advised against it, saying the department was already seeing a positive response regarding people wearing masks.

He also didn’t think a mask mandate was enforceable in Aurora due to a lack of necessary law enforcement.

Coffman said he will re-evaluate the situation with face masks early next month.

