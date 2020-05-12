Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested a suspect for shooting and killing a woman over the weekend.
One of the shootings happened in an alley near Colfax Avenue between 1400 blocks of Valentia and Verbena Streets on Saturday morning. Police arrested Cornelius Haney in the shooting death.
Investigators say they used Halo camera footage to track down Haney. The victim has not been identified.